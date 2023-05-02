Pleas seeking release of Amritpal’s ‘associates’ withdrawn

The pleas seeking the release of six alleged associates of Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh were withdrawn on Monday. The pleas seeking the release of six alleged associates of Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh were withdrawn on Monday. (HT file photo)

The pleas were from Narinder Kaur, wife of actor Sarabjit Singh Kalsi alias Daljit Kalsi; Pavitar Kaur, wife of Gurmeet Singh Bhukkanwala; Harjinder Singh, father of Pradhanmantri Bajeke; Surjit Singh, father of Basant Singh; Virpal Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh; and Simranjit Kaur, wife of Varinder Singh, alias Fauji, the bodyguard of the Sikh preacher.

The petitions were filed last month after they were detained under the National Security Act and sent to Dibrugarh in Assam.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the family members of these detainees have met them, hence the cause for which pleas were filed does not survive now.

One of their lawyers, Imann Singh Khara, said that pleas have been withdrawn to avail the alternative remedy and now, fresh petitions would be filed seeking quashing of NSA sections imposed on the detainees.

These persons were detained following a crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, who was on the run since March 18 and arrested on April 23.