Three die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning Hisar well

Three persons died after allegedly inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a well in Hisar’s Saharwa village on Sunday, said the police. However, one person identified as Vikram of the same village survived by immediately coming out of the well from mid-way after smelling the toxic gas. Police officials record statements in connection with the death of three persons who died after inhaling a toxic gas in Hisar on Sunday. (HT photo)

The deceased have been identified as Suresh and Jaipal, both aged 30 and Narendra (25) of the same village. All of them were married and were the sole beadwinners of their families.

According to the Hisar police, the incident took place after Jaipal and Kashmir reached a farmer’s fields to clean the well and fix the motor.

“Jaipal went inside to clean the well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the poisonous gas. After he did not return, Kashmir raised an alarm and called other farmers, who were working in nearby fields. To save Jaipal, Narendra went down but he also did not return. Following this, Suresh and Vikram went inside and the latter’s health started deteriorating when he went down and he immediately came out of the well but Suresh fell unconscious and died. Vikram is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar, where his condition is said to be out of danger,” said Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar.

According to police sources, the victims were not wearing safety equipment when the incident took place.

The administrative officials and Azad Nagar police station officials reached the spot after getting information. The last rites of the victims were performed and their families sought financial help from the government.

This is the second such incident in Saharwa village and fourth in Hisar, in the last one year. On May 22 last year, two farmers died after they were trapped in a 40-ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed when they went down to carry out some maintenance work at Hisar’s Saharwa village.

Last year, two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Hisar’s Gangwa village and four persons had died after inhaling a poisonous gas while checking the motor installed in a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank in Budha Khera village of Hisar’s Uklana in April last year.