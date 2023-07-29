Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Three held with over 200 kg poppy husk

Ludhiana: Three held with over 200 kg poppy husk

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2023 12:17 AM IST

On Thursday evening, the Doraha police conducted a check and arrested two persons, who were travelling in a car, with 142 kgs of poppy husk.

The police have arrested three persons and recovered 214 kgs of poppy husk from their possession in two separate cases.

Two separate FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act in Maloud and Doraha police stations. (HT FILE)
The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Lallu resident of Bagdian, Amargarh and Gurwinder Singh, resident of Gobindgarh.

In the second incident, the Maloud police conducted a check near the bus stand on Thursday evening and stopped a truck coming from Malerkotla. Police arrested a person, identified as Harpreet Singh alias Harry, resident of Isru village and recovered 72 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

Two separate FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act in Maloud and Doraha police stations.

