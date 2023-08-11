Panchkula: Posing as CISF personnel, duo dupes colonel of 14.13 lakh, held

Police have arrested two men for duping a serving Colonel of ₹14.13 lakh by posing as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel looking for a house on rent. The accused, identified as Piyush, 24, and Ayush, 27, both from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested from Noida. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Piyush, 24, and Ayush, 27, both from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by a cyber police station team from Noida.

They were arrested in connection with a case registered in May this year on the complaint of a Colonel, who is posted in Chandimandir for the last two years. He said he owned a house in New Delhi and wished to rent out its first floor.

On March 23, he received a phone call from someone, who identified himself as Aniket Vijay, a sub-inspector with the CISF. He expressed interest in taking the house on rent, so the Colonel shared the accommodation’s video and photos and told the caller that the monthly rent will be ₹14,000, along with ₹14,000 security.

The caller agreed to the deal and told the army officer that he will get a call from his office, and the rent and security will be deposited online.

The same day, he got another call from someone, who introduced himself as CISF accounts officer, and said he will transfer the money through netbanking. The army officer then followed his instructions to receive the money, but instead ended up losing ₹14.13 lakh from his bank account. On his complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber crime station. The accused were produced before the court and sent to two-day police remand.

Panchkula A student of IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, was arrested on Thursday for defrauding a Pinjore resident of ₹5.25 lakh, which she had saved for her daughter’s marriage.

The accused was identified as Sangam, 22, of Uttar Pradesh.

The 39-year-old complainant, who is from Bihar and currently a resident of Shahpur village in Pinjore, told the police that she works in a packaging factory in Baddi.

She alleged that in March, someone through unauthorised transaction liquidated her fixed deposit and withdrew the money. “The accused was known to the complainant’s daughter, who is staying in Varanasi. He had used her phone to use netbanking without her knowledge,” said Harvinder Singh, in-charge of a cyber police station in Panchkula.

“He is a student in second year at IIT BHU and fraudulently withdrew the money after liquidating the FDs and later invested the same in cryptocurrency,” he added.

The accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

