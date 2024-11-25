Police attach properties of drug peddlers worth 1.6 crore in J&K’s Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of drug peddlers worth ₹1.6 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Monday. J&K Police attached properties of drug peddlers worth ₹ 1.6 crore in Anantnag. (File)

Officials said that Police Station Aishmuqam attached properties belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnaar Aishmuqam.

“The seized assets include a double-storey concrete building and a concrete shop, collectively valued at approximately ₹1.3 crore. Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger is implicated in ongoing narcotics-related offenses, and this action aims to dismantle his illegal operations, “ a police spokesperson said.

Similarly, Police Station Anantnag attached a double-storey building with six concrete shops in Sadoora, belonging to Bashir Ahmed Mir. “A habitual offender involved in multiple narcotics cases, Bashir Ahmed Mir’s seized assets are valued at around ₹30 lakh,” the spokesperson said.

“These decisive actions underscore J&K Police’s aggressive strategy to combat the drug menace by targeting not only offenders but also freezing assets acquired through illegal activities, “ the official said.

Other news in brief:

Cong meet to discuss new Himachal unit begins

Shimla The Congress party’s two-day session to discuss new party organisation began at the party’s state headquarters, with All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and state co-in-charge Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan meeting senior leaders.Chauhan said both youth and experience will be taken care of in the new executive. He added that a new organisation will be formed in the new year. Congress’ state unit president Pratibha Singh, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of restructuring and aligning party efforts to ensure better coordination between the organization and the government. Highlighting the steps being taken by the AICC, Singh said, “The AICC has appointed observers, and our in-charge has initiated this process. Feedback is being collected, and observers will tour all districts. A report from Himachal Pradesh will be prepared and submitted to the Congress high command.”

Srinagar The Patiala House court again reserved its decision on the bail of incarcerated Baramulla Lok Sabha member Er Abdul Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The Baramulla MP, through his counsel, had moved an interim bail in Patiala court for allowing him to attend the session which started from Monday. The court will be hearing both the cases on November 27.htc