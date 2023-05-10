Ludhiana: Flesh trade racket being run from spa busted, one held

The Model Town police busted another flesh trade racket being run from a spa centre at Dugri road in Model Town on Monday night. The police arrested the manager of the spa while the owner is yet to be arrested. The police also caught five women from the spa, who were later released citing directions of the apex court. A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged against the accused at Model Town police station. (iStock)

The arrested accused has been identified as Raj Kishore of Sunet village. The owner of the spa Nikhil Maheshwari is on the run.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that the owner and manager of Sawadika Spa and Saloon at Dugri road in Model town are running a flesh trade racket in the spa centre. Following the information, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa. As the decoy customer gave a signal after cracking a deal with the manager, the police conducted a raid and arrested the manager.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged against the accused at Model Town police station.

The ASI added that the spa has not got the police verifications of the employees. Moreover, there was no record of the customers.

The inspector added that the commissioner of police had already ordered the owners of spa centres to keep the record of customers along with a copy of their photo identity card. The commissioner of police also ordered them that the foreign staff that they hire must be on work visa not tourist visa. They must have installed CCTVs at entry, exit and reception points and keep the recording for 30 days. They have also been asked to get police verification of their employees done and provide their details to the police station concerned.

The commissioner of police also ordered to make sure that there is no secret entry or exit passage. Further, he ordered the spa centre owners not to serve liquor, drugs, hookahs, or other intoxicants to the customers.