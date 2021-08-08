Police constable recruitment: HSSC cancels written exam, seven held with answer key

Even before thousands of aspirants who took the examination for constable’s post in Haryana Police could reach their homes, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled it amid reports of answer key making rounds on social media. Seven people have been arrested since as they were found with answer key to the questions.

However, the commission did not disclose the reason behind the cancellation of the exam scheduled for August 7 and 8, but it is learnt that the answer key was making rounds on social media since morning.

“It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the written examination for the post of male constable (Cat No. 01) against advertisement 04/2020, examination which was held on August 7 (morning and evening shifts) and also scheduled for the August 8 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled,” reads a notice issued by secretary, Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

“I had to travel to Yamunanagar to appear in the exam and when I was returning, I came to know that the exam has been cancelled. This was very painful for not only me but for thousands others,” said an aspirant, Ankit Kumar, of Kurukshetra.

Another aspirant Vivek Kumar of Sonepat said, “My exam was scheduled in the first shift on Sunday at Karnal and I have come here a day in advance. Now, I have come to know that the exam is cancelled.”

Five held in Kaithal, two in Hisar

The crime investigation agency of the Kaithal police claimed to have arrested five people, including an aspirant, for allegedly possessing solved question papers near an examination centre in Kaithal. The Kaithal police was tight lipped over the issue and did not confirm whether they managed to leak the question papers.

Kaithal SP Lokender Singh did not respond to the phone calls and text messages but late evening his office released a press note, confirming the arrest of five people.

The press note says the CIA-I of the Kaithal police arrested five people on suspicion of leaking the question paper of a written exam for the post of constable of Haryana Police. Two FIRs have been registered under various sections of the IPC at the city police station and the investigation is being done by the police in the said case, it said.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Shashikant, Sandeep, Gautam, Naveen and Ramesh were arrested as they were allegedly having answer keys of around 98 questions. Also, they were having contact numbers and admit cards of several aspirants in their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Hisar in connection with the paper leak case of the Haryana police constable examination in Hisar. The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay Dahiya of Chang village of Bhiwani district and Amit Sodhi of Sahu village of Hisar district. They were produced in a local court in Hjsar, which remanded them in two-day police custody.