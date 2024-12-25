Police lodge six FIRs for sharing ‘edited’ videos of Kejriwal in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Police has filed six FIRs, including two against a Delhi-based lawyer and four against unidentified individuals, for allegedly uploading ‘morphed and edited’ videos of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The videos purportedly distorted Kejriwal’s speeches about the Dalit (Scheduled Caste) community and farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (HT PHOTO)

The FIRs state that these videos have the potential to disturb peace in Punjab and other states, and have deeply hurt the sentiments of the SC/ST community. The FIRs further state that the alleged videos were intentionally uploaded to tarnish former Delhi CM Kejriwal’s public image.

The complaints were lodged by local AAP leaders from the Valmiki community in Ludhiana under sections related to giving provocative statements, forgery, and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

One of the FIRs, registered at Salem Tabri police station on the complaint of AAP leader Vijay Danav, highlights that a video of Kejriwal’s speech about the SC/ST community was ‘morphed’. The complaint claims that the video could ‘violate peace among the public and has hurt the sentiments of the community in Punjab and other states.’

Similar FIRs have been registered at Dugri, Sahnewal, Haibowal, Division No 5, and Model Town police stations.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the FIRs were filed based on complaints about ‘morphed’ videos of Kejriwal’s speeches, which were shared on social media platforms.

“The cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), 352 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace), and 353(2) (creating enmity between different groups). Additionally, sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act have been invoked,” he said.

The police investigation is ongoing to identify the culprits,” he added.

On April 27, the Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel for making false and scandalous statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha.