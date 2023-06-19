4 men who robbed Moga trader, brother of 5 lakh nabbed

Over a week after a Moga-based trader was robbed of ₹5 lakh by four men masquerading as cops, police arrested all the accused on Sunday. Cops have also recovered the police uniforms used in the crime and ₹ 53,000 cash from the men arrested for robbing Moga trader. (HT File)

They have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Gora, Tejinder Singh alias Arman, Kuldeep Singh alias Lallu and Devraj alias Sukha of Badhni Kalan in Moga.

Cops have also recovered the police uniforms used in the crime and ₹53,000 cash from their possession.

An inmate of Faridkot jail, identified as Darshan Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana, Dhramakot subdivision, Moga, has also been nominated in case. He was out on bail and involved in the crime, say police.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezian said that on June 8, trader Satish Kumar was returning home from his shop along with his brother, when they saw four men in police uniforms standing near the Singla hospital on Gill Road.

“Kumar was carrying ₹5 lakh cash, collected from the sales of the past few days. The men stopped the brothers and forcefully got into their car. After covering some distance, they pushed the brothers out and fled with the cash. They also snatched the gold chains of both victims,” he said.

SSP Elanchezian further said that special teams were constituted to nab the accused and technical unit’s assistance was taken after checking closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of surrounding areas.

“The pictures of the accused were widely circulated. They were nabbed from the Main Chowk in Badhni Kalan on Sunday following a tip-off. Darshan, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, was also involved in the robbery. At the time of the crime, he was out on bail,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 379B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at South City police station, Moga.

