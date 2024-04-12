‘Poll code violation’: SAD files plaint against CM Mann, Sanjay Singh

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has filed a complaint with the election commission (EC) against chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, accusing them of misusing the state machinery for political activities of the AAP and thus violating the model code of conduct. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has filed a complaint with the election commission (EC) against chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, accusing them of misusing the state machinery for political activities of the AAP and thus violating the model code of conduct.

In the complaint, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed that Mann and Singh allegedly misused the official residence of the chief minister and the state government media platform to propagate the “political agenda” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“They violated the poll code by using the CM’s residence by organising political meetings of ministers to discuss the political strategy with regards to general elections,” Kler said in his complaint.

On April 9, Mann and Sanjay Singh had held a meeting with party MLAs and leaders here and had asked them to highlight the state government’s report card to voters for the coming Lok Sabha polls.