Poor road infra among key factors that make Ludhiana more prone to mishaps after 6pm

Roads of Ludhiana turn more vulnerable to road accidents after 6pm, shows the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2020, which also pointed out that about 43% of accidents were reported between 6pm and 12am.

According to the data, 96 out of all 388 road mishaps were reported between 6pm and 9pm in the city, while 63 accidents took place between 9pm and 12am.

The least, 12, road mishaps were reported between 12am and 3am, the report states.

According to police officials, from 6pm to 9pm, roads witness more traffic as people return to their homes from work.

They cited the reasons behind mishaps that occurred between 9pm and 12pm as driving under influence, lack of proper lighting on roads, speeding and poor road infrastructure.

In 2020, January, July and November had witnessed a maximum of 42 road accidents each. Minimum road mishaps (6) were reported in April, as there were restrictions on movement due to lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of road accidents kept on increasing after April following the relaxation in vehicular movement.