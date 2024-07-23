Power supply erratic in state, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “endangering” the farm economy in Punjab by mismanaging power supply for the rural sector with paddy transplantations “withering” due to severe power outages. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “endangering” the farm economy in Punjab by mismanaging power supply for the rural sector with paddy transplantations “withering” due to severe power outages. (HT File)

In a statement here, the SAD president said “at a time when canals are also virtually dry, the AAP government has failed to provide the mandatory eight hours of uninterrupted power supply” to the rural sector despite claims by chief minister Bhagwant Mann that he had made arrangements for power supply for paddy transplantation.

“Farmers are barely getting four to five hours of power due to which many have been even forced to go in for re-transplantation after their newly transplanted paddy plants withered away,” he said.

“Even domestic power supply has been affected with all towns and cities facing two to three hours of power cuts on a daily basis. Alternative arrangements should have been made,” the SAD leader said.

He said the erstwhile SAD government had facilitated the construction of the 1,980 megawatt Talwandi Sabo plant and 1,400 megawatt Rajpura thermal plant to make the state power surplus.