President confers Padma Shri to Dogri folk artist Romalo Ram

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Shri award in the field of art to Romalo Ram for reviving Dogri folk dance and songs "Geetru" and "Bhakh", during a civil investiture ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday. Ram hailed from Amro, a small village with a population of around 5,000 people. The village is 16 kms away from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district.

The award was announced on January 27 by the Union government.

Elated over the honour, Romalo Ram, who retired as zonal education officer, expressed gratitude to the people of Duggar Pradesh and the Centre for recognising his efforts in the field of Dogri folk songs.

“The blessings of the entire Duggar Pradesh have finally paid rich dividends. It’s not an honour just for me but for Dogri and Duggar Pradesh,” said Romalo Ram.

“This award has brought Dogri folk art back to life. I am only a medium. Our Dogri folk art of dance and song was being forgotten but this award has rekindled hopes of its revival,” he said.

Romalo Ram’s single handed endeavour brought ‘Geetru’, a Dogri folk dance wide acclaim in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India.