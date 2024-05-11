 President confers Padma Shri to Dogri folk artist Romalo Ram - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

President confers Padma Shri to Dogri folk artist Romalo Ram

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 11, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Elated over the honour, Romalo Ram, who retired as zonal education officer, expressed gratitude to the people of Duggar Pradesh and the Centre for recognising his efforts in the field of Dogri folk songs

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Shri award in the field of art to Romalo Ram for reviving Dogri folk dance and songs “Geetru” and “Bhakh”, during a civil investiture ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ram hailed from Amro, a small village with a population of around 5,000 people. The village is 16 kms away from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district. (HT Photo)
Ram hailed from Amro, a small village with a population of around 5,000 people. The village is 16 kms away from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district. (HT Photo)

The award was announced on January 27 by the Union government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Elated over the honour, Romalo Ram, who retired as zonal education officer, expressed gratitude to the people of Duggar Pradesh and the Centre for recognising his efforts in the field of Dogri folk songs.

“The blessings of the entire Duggar Pradesh have finally paid rich dividends. It’s not an honour just for me but for Dogri and Duggar Pradesh,” said Romalo Ram.

Ram hailed from Amro, a small village with a population of around 5,000 people. The village is 16 kms away from Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district.

“This award has brought Dogri folk art back to life. I am only a medium. Our Dogri folk art of dance and song was being forgotten but this award has rekindled hopes of its revival,” he said.

Romalo Ram’s single handed endeavour brought ‘Geetru’, a Dogri folk dance wide acclaim in Jammu and Kashmir and northern India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / President confers Padma Shri to Dogri folk artist Romalo Ram

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On