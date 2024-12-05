Menu Explore
Prof Tanwar reappointed ICHR chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The Union ministry of education on Tuesday reappointed Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar as chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi.

Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar (HT Photo)
Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar (HT Photo)

Tanwar who is professor emeritus, Kurukshetra University (KU) and a Padma Shri awardee has been reappointed for a period of three years with effect from January 11, 2025. He was first appointed as ICHR chairman in 2022.

The primary aim of ICHR is to promote historical research and encourage scientific and objective writing of history. Prof Tanwar who joined Kurukshetra University as lecturer in August 1977 has an outstanding academic record, with two gold medals in MA history. He was appointed an open selection professor in 1997 and has also worked as KU’s Dean Academic Affairs and Dean Social Sciences. He superannuated in February 2015. He was appointed as director of the Haryana Academy of History and Culture in 2016. He is known for his study of India’s partition particularly the Punjab.

