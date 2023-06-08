Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA summons J&K cleric in terror funding case

NIA summons J&K cleric in terror funding case

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 08, 2023 12:45 AM IST

A prominent cleric and rector of a seminary, Darul Uloom Rahimya in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, has been summoned by the NIA in a terror funding case

A prominent cleric and rector of a seminary, Darul Uloom Rahimya in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case. Mufti Rehmatullah Mir is prominent cleric of Jammu and Kashmir and has been asked to appear before NIA at its camp office in Srinagar’s Sonwar.

Last year, the house of Mufti Rehmatullah was raided in Bandipora by the NIA. (HT File Photo)
Last year, the house of Mufti Rehmatullah was raided in Bandipora by the NIA. (HT File Photo)

Officials said Mir has been summoned regarding the alleged funding of a religious school Al Huda Education Trust Rajouri in Jammu region. Mufti Rehmatullah appeared before the NIA in Srinagar on Wednesday .

Last year, the house of Mufti Rehmatullah was raided in Bandipora by the NIA. The raids took place days after Mufti along with several religious scholars held press conference in Srinagar against the order of the UT administration that had asked students to sing an all-faith prayer in J&K schools. NIA and other agencies like State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) are investigating several high-profile cases in J&K since last one year, including the alleged cases of terror funding by various groups.

