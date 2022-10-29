Property tax to not be recovered from tenants of shops on PU campus: Chandigarh MC commissioner

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Friday clarified that tenants of shops on the Panjab University campus will not have to pay property tax.

The resolution to withdraw property tax notices sent to the tenants was raised by councillor Sachin Galav at the MC House meeting on Friday.

MC has recently issued notices to the tenants asking them to pay the property tax amounting to around ₹22 crore. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra directed officials not to issue notices to tenants, but added that the tax should be recovered from owners of the shops or Panjab University.

House approves purchase of equipment to clean manholes

The MC House also approved purchase of equipment to clean manholes in city at a cost of nearly ₹6 crore.

MC chief engineer NP Sharma said that as per guidelines of the government of India and the Manual Scavenger Act , 2013, the manual scavenging of sewers is permanently banned in India. Hence, the latest machines are being procured to ensure smooth functioning of the sewerage system in Chandigarh.

The house also approved reconstruction of the foot bridge over N-choe in Faidan village at a cost of ₹1.75 crore. As per the agenda, the bridge got damaged due to the heavy rains.

Congress councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty raised the issue to immediately repair V-4 road in Sector 42, which is used during Chhat puja by bare-footed devotees, which was approved in the House.