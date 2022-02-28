Pulse Polio: 1.4L children immunised on day 1 in Ludhiana
Around 29.4 percent of children were administered polio drops on the first day of the Pulse Polio NID Round on Sunday in the district.
The national immunization round of pulse polio drive kicked off in the district on Sunday and as per the data shared by the department, the teams have administered as many as 1,41,152 children while covering 1,84,133 houses.
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the health department has constituted 2,760 teams. Besides, 506 supervisors have been deployed to ensure coverage of the targeted population.
According to the health department, there is an estimate of 4,79,903 children who are to be administered polio drops in this drive.
The health department officials said in villages, the drive will be conducted for three days till March 1, while the drive will continue till March 3 in the city and urban belt of Sahnewal and Koomkalan.
Sharma urged residents to ensure that their children from zero to five years get the polio drops during these days. He said it is only through people’s cooperation that the war against polio disease can be won.
