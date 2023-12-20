Punjab: 3 drones, 1-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered three Pakistan drones and seized drugs since Monday night. BSF in a joint operation with Punjab Police intercepted and brought down a drone, which led to the recovery of a packet of heroin near the Dhanoe Khurd village, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Drug smugglers have enhanced their activities amid the foggy weather. One kg of heroin carried by the drones was also recovered in a joint operation of the BSF and police.

“At 4 am on Tuesday, an electronic system installed at Rattan Khurd border outpost (BOP) detected the movement of a drone. During the joint initial search, the BSF and police personnel recovered a drone with one packet of heroin,” said the police.

The BSF and Punjab Police teams already recovered a drone from this area with one packet of heroin on the night of Monday. The BSF troops intercepted another drone in the same Dhanoe Khurd village on Monday evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 gm were recovered, a spokesperson said.