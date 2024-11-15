Punjab: Abohar cop, aide arrested in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a constable, posted at the Abohar city police station in Fazilka district, and his associate in connection with a bribery case involving ₹25,000. A manhunt is on to arrest a home guard jawan, Ravi Kumar, the VB stated. The arrested persons have been identified as constable Rajinder Kumar and his aide Sagar Verma, a resident of village Dangar Khera in Fazilka. The complainant recorded his conversation with the accused and gave it to the Vigilance Bureau.

In a statement, the VB mentioned that the case was registered on the complaint of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dhani Karnail Singh in Abohar tehsil, who had approached the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

The complainant stated the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh to release Jaidev, a resident of Nihal Khera village, who was reportedly involved in a narcotics case. Later, the constable and the home guard jawan agreed to accept ₹1.20 lakh, the complainant mentioned, adding that Ravi Kumar took ₹25,000 as bribe.

According to the complainant, he recorded his conversation with the accused and gave it to the VB. The VB spokesperson said the evidence established that both the officials and their middleman colluded in demanding and taking the bribe amount.

Based on this report, a case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation into this case is under progress, he added.