Punjab and Haryana high court gives Nawanshahr SDM one week to rectify NH land acquisition record

The Punjab and Haryana high court has given one week time to SDM, Nawanshahr, to rectify alleged anomalies in the land acquisition record of national highway section 344-A, being upgraded between Phagwara and Rupnagar.

The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal had summoned the SDM Dr Shivraj Singh Bal, and after assurance from him posted the matter for further hearing on January 4, as he undertook that the lack of clarity with regards to the khasra numbers of the land on which the NH has been laid would be sorted out within a week. He will also remain present on the adjourned date of January 4.

The matter had reached the high court on December 1, when the petitioner, Joginder Singh, had alleged that his land measuring 24 marlas and 6 sarsai, was taken away by the National Highways Authority of India, but the compensation only with respect to 4 marlas and 6 sarsai was paid.

Responding to the plea, the NHAI counsel, Abhilaksh Gaind, submitted before the court that the fresh land acquisition plan (LAP) was inconsistent with the signed LAP. New khasra numbers have been generated in the new LAP, and there was a complete mismatch, even in the location of khasras between both land acquisition plans, he had told the court, adding that newly generated khasras had already been acquired as shown in the last LAP, and the award stood passed in 2018. It was following this that the high court summoned the SDM, the competent authority for land acquisition proceedings, in the case.