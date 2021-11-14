Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Assembly elections: Ludhiana Admn holds relay to rally voters in district
Punjab Assembly elections: Ludhiana Admn holds relay to rally voters in district

To motivate people to vote in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, the district administration on Sunday organised a relay race in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana south constituencies, following the directions of deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Varinder Kumar Sharma
School students from Ludhiana participating in a rally to encourage residents to vote in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (HT Photo)
School students from Ludhiana participating in a rally to encourage residents to vote in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To motivate people to vote in the upcoming assembly elections, the district administration on Sunday organised a relay race in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana south constituencies, following the directions of deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Varinder Kumar Sharma.

In Atam Nagar, the race commenced from Government Model Senior Secondary School and ended back at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Model Town. As many as 70 students participated in the race and held placards stating “make vote and cast vote” to encourage residents to cast their votes in the assembly elections.

The relay race was held under the supervision of MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur and was led by assistant SVEEP nodal officer Balwant Singh, Yogesh Chander along with principal Harwinder Kaur, BLO Aseem Prabhkar, Rajiv Sharma, Sarbjeet Singh, Kamalpreet Kaur, Deepak Kumar and others.

In Ludhiana south, a similar relay race was held under the supervision of ARO Mahesh Gupta. More than 300 students participated in the race that started from Vikas Public School and moved to Sunshine Public School, GK Public High School and then back at Vikas Public School.

Sunday, November 14, 2021
