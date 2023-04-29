Bhagwant Mann inaugurates emergency facility at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

Patiala The CM said efforts are being made to further strengthen the infrastructure in the hospital which caters to the people of Malwa and bordering areas of Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday inaugurated an emergency facility equipped with ultramodern facilities at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

After inaugurating the upgraded emergency services, the CM said efforts are being made to further strengthen the infrastructure in the hospital which caters to the people of Malwa and bordering areas of Rajasthan.

To provide immediate care to accident victims during the golden hour, the CM said a trauma centre will also be set up at Rajindra Hospital at a cost of ₹68.74 crore. He said accident patients are referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

He said the bed capacity in the emergency ward has been enhanced from 50 to 100.

The CM said 40 more employees have been recruited in the emergency ward, which will have 17 advanced ICU beds, four operation theatres, 10 beds for surgical HDU and waiting area for 50 people.

He said all vacant posts in the health department will be filled soon.

The CM also announced projects, including accommodation for doctors, sports hall and separate ward for prisoners worth ₹196.81 crore for Rajindra Medical College and Hospital. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra were among those present.