Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann objects to filling of SSP Chandigarh’s post by Haryana cadre, writes to Guv

CHANDIGARH Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday objected to giving the charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, to a Haryana cadre IPS officer after the repatriation of Kuldeep Chahal to the state.

Mann wrote a letter to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, who is also the UT administrator, expressing surprise at the development.

“Respected Governor Sahib, as you are aware, post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab Cadre IPS Officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh by a Haryana Cadre IAS Officer. However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and charge of this post has been given to a Haryana Cadre IPS Officer,” Mann wrote in the letter.

The chief minister said this is going to disturb the balance among the state in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh.

“If for some reason Chahal was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance,” Mann said.

The chief minister said shortly the state government will be sending a panel of three IPS officers of Punjab cadre for the post of SSP, Chandigarh.

“I hope that the Governor will get an IPS officer of Punjab cadre appointed as SSP, Chandigarh, at the earliest,” Mann added.

In an unprecedented move, the Chandigarh administration has repatriated SSP Chahal to Punjab, his parent cadre, even as he had 10 more months left of his three-year tenure.

Late in the evening on Monday, UT notified his repatriation, stating he had been relieved on Monday afternoon, and his charge has been given to SSP (traffic), Manisha Chaudhary.

The order of repatriation has been issued by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the governor of Punjab.

Conventionally, the post of SSP is held by a Punjab cadre officer.

For deputation posts from Punjab and Haryana, the names are sought by the administration from respective states and after consideration, forwarded to the ministry of home affairs, which finally issues notification of appointment. It is immediately not clear whether the Centre was consulted on the move.

According to Punjab home department officials, a few days ago, unofficial information was sought, requesting the repatriation of the IPS into the Punjab cadre but it was not allowed as the UT administration failed to give the reasons behind their request.

“We have not been informed officially on the issue before by the UT administration. It’s unprecedented for us as well. Generally, we are asked to send a panel of three officers to MHA from the Punjab cadre to appoint one as SSP,” said the official.

Chahal, who joined the police force as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chandigarh police and later became an IPS officer in 2009, was posted as Chandigarh SSP on September 29, 2020, on inter-cadre deputation. His appointment was notified by the Centre for three years.