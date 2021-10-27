Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s dream project Chamkaur Sahib theme park nears completion

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s dream project of beautifying the city of Sri Chamkaur Sahib and building a theme park to commemorate the glorious life and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s eldest sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh is on the verge of completion.

Channi had initiated this project four years ago when he was the minister of tourism and cultural affairs. A first-of-its-kind theme park, a religious and recreational facility of international standards has been constructed with a budget of ₹55 crore by the state government.

To give a final touch to the project, the CM reviewed all films last night and issued directions to the authorities concerned to make necessary changes.

He also told them to plant trees and install streetlights on the road connecting the theme park.

The park has 11 galleries of state-of-the-art techniques to exhibit films, including on the Sikh philosophy, the massacre of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the departure of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji from the Sri Anandpur Sahib fort to the separation of Sarsa river, the story of supreme martyrs Chote Sahibzade and Banda Bhahdur’s march towards Punjab and the restoration of the Sikh empire.

He said Padma Shri awardee Surjeet Patar had written all scripts of the project, while the animated films, songs and commentaries depicting the glorious Sikh history to be displayed in the galleries had been prepared by renowned studios in Mumbai and Delhi.

The first gallery will depict the life of Guru Sahib while the second gallery will show the complete history of Bhai Jaita bringing the head of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The screen-based third gallery will present the life and history of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. The Battle of Chamkaur Sahib will be exhibited in the fourth gallery. In the fifth gallery, scrupulous history and separation of the Sarsa river associated with Chote Sahibzade will be broadcast to visitors.

The projection mapping in the sixth gallery will be performed to narrate the scene of the supreme martyrdom of the Chote Sahibzade. Similarly, the history of Machhiwara associated with Guru Sahib has been narrated in Gallery 7. In the eighth gallery, the facts related to the battle of Muktsar and the Zafarnama written by Guru Gobind Singh will be presented.

The ninth gallery depicts Guru Sahib’s meeting with Banda Singh Bahadur. While in the 10th gallery, Banda Singh Bahadur’s journey from Nanded to Punjab will be shown. In the last and 11th galleries, Banda Bahadur’s act of valour with the Mughal Empire and restoration of the Sikh empire will be shown.