Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state.
The CM, who was in Seechewal to participate in a function to mark the 34th death anniversary of Avtar Singh, a religious leader and social reformer, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating environment in the state.
He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same.
Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
“This cannot be done by the government alone. People’s participation is a must,” he said, adding a vigorous mass awareness campaign is needed to sensitise them.
Almost all blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater table is concerned, the chief minister said.
According to an official statement, Mann said high-powered motors that are used to extract oil are being used in the state to pump out groundwater.
“This reckless trend needs to be checked immediately so that our future generations do not have to struggle for water,” he said.
Mann further said that on its part, the state government was trying to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water to reduce pressure on groundwater.
He said his government has incentivised paddy sowing through direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique to save water.
The state government has set a minimum support price on moong (green gram) so that farmers can come out of the wheat-paddy cycle and save water through crop diversification, the chief minister added.
-
Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab's first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
-
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme for government employees by almost four times. An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
-
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village. The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25. Son of the victim, Harmeet Singh Mani hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm.
-
Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed 'women's issues redressal day' on Friday. “I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day. DM Abhishek Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received.
