Teacher’s Day: Punjab CM Mann announces recruitment drive in education dept

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitated 80 teachers at a state-level function to mark Teacher’s Day in Moga on Tuesday. Mann announced starting a major recruitment drive in the education department, saying a large number of posts are lying vacant and due to which studies are getting affected. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitates a teacher at the state-level event in Moga on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Mann said 2,042 campus managers, 8,570 sanitary workers, 2,012 watchmen and 1,378 security guards will be recruited in the coming days. The CM said the state government will hire ‘campus managers’ for maintenance of government schools. “The campus managers will be responsible for all basic facilities such as keeping washrooms properly functional in the school. They will oversee everything other than studies and headmasters will be able to focus on education instead of worrying about maintenance,” he added.

‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar on Sept 13

The chief minister said the first ‘School of Eminence’ will be inaugurated on September 13 in Amritsar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had earlier this year launched its first major education project — ‘Schools of Eminence’. Inspired by Delhi’s Schools of Specialised Excellence, in the first phase, 117 existing government schools will be upgraded as ‘Schools of Eminence’ in the coming years, with a special focus on students of Classes 9 to 12. As per the set parameters for these institutions, this will be the first ‘School of Eminence’ in the state.

He said the state government is set to launch ‘Schools of Eminence’ in the state and a budget of ₹68 crore has been released for setting up of these schools. The first such school will be dedicated to people on September 13 in Amritsar. He said this state-of-the-art school will act as a catalyst in providing quality education to the students.

To transform schools across Punjab, 10,000 classrooms are being given a “new look”, he said, adding that these classrooms will be equipped with hi-tech equipment. Besides, 1,000 new classes are being constructed in the state, Mann added. The state government is focusing on complete overhaul of the education system, the chief minister said and added that school principals and teachers are being regularly sent to eminent educational institutes within the country and abroad for upgrading their skills.

Mann said the aim is to ensure that teachers are able to learn about advanced global practices in the education sector. Likewise, he said, in a bid to boost scientific temper, students are being sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation and other institutes.

Education minister Harjot Bains said, “Earlier, Punjab was known for green revolution, now it will be known for education revolution.”

