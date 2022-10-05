Punjab | Four-member SIT formed to unravel conspiracy of gangster’s escape

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to unravel the entire conspiracy of the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, from police custody in Mansa.

The SIT comprises inspector general of police (IGP), Patiala range, MS Chhina as chairperson, apart from AIG anti-gangster task force (AGTF) Opinderjit Singh, Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora and deputy superintendent of police, AGTF, Bikramjeet Singh Brar.

Mansa City-1 station house officer shall assist the SIT, while, the SIT can also co-opt any other officer from Bathinda and Patiala Ranges for assistance.

Questions over SSP, SHO’s inclusion in team

After the SIT team was announced, questions were raised from some quarters over the inclusion of Mansa SSP and SHO in the probe as these officials have closely worked with CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh, who has been dismissed on charges of helping Tinu flee.

The CIA in-charge of any district police reports directly to the SSP, thus apprehensions are being raised on the fairness of the officer.

Mansa police is already under scanner in the case as it is being alleged that the dismissed cop used to “take the gangster to his house for his meeting his girlfriend”.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that investigations are on at full pace and several police teams are on the job to nab the escapee.

“Adopting a proactive approach, Punjab Police had immediately suspended and apprehended the errant Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh and First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him for dereliction in duty,” the DGP said.

The accused cop was also dismissed from service under Article 311.

The DGP said that the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into this case and all persons against whom evidence comes on record will be arrested and a police report against them will be submitted in the court of trial concerned.