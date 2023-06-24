Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to spend over 15-cr for facelift of 5 Anglo-Sikh war memorials

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Jun 24, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Punjab government will spend ₹15.50-crore to revamp five war memorials in the district commemorating Anglo-Sikh battles fought during the 19th century

The Punjab government will spend 15.50-crore to revamp the Anglo-Sikh war memorial at Ferozeshah and four other war memorials in the district commemorating Anglo-Sikh battles fought during the 19th century.

Punjab’s tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan laid the foundation stone of the Saragarhi museum on Friday. (HT Photo)
This was stated by Punjab’s tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan, who laid the foundation stone of the Saragarhi museum here on Friday. Maan said apart from the memorial at Ferozeshah, war memorials at Mudki, Mishriwala, Fatehgarh Sabhraon and Saragarhi, which have been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time, will also get a facelift. “This initiative aims to tap the tourist potential and bring Ferozepur on the tourist circuit,” said Maan.

Punjab government’s announcement to develop these five places of historical importance comes a day after Union minister of state (culture, law and justice) Arjun Ram Meghwal , during his visit to the Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial, said that the Centre will set up a museum at a cost of 5-crore over there. In 2013, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in its report presented in the Parliament, on ‘preservation and conservation of monuments and antiquities’, had cited dilapidated condition of the five protected monuments in Ferozepur.

Local residents in Ferozepur have rued the condition of the war memorials and welcomed government’s announcement to give them a facelift. Educationist Mahima Kapoor said the present condition of the Anglo-Sikh war memorial reveals that the complex is lying in shambles. “The tin roof needs urgent repair to prevent rainwater from damaging the belongings inside the memorial. In addition, it has not been painted for a long time. In the hall and on the ground floor, weapons relating to the period of the Anglo-Sikh war are displayed but these have lost the sheen,” she said.

As per advocate Mehar Singh Mal, rare paintings depicting the four battles fought at Mudki, Ferozeshah, Sabhraon and Chillianwala made by artist Kirpal Singh have faded due to “apathetic attitude of the authorities.” Mal said there is an urgent need to ensure preservation of these paintings.

