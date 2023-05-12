Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC stays Punjab govt’s order on IGPs demotion to DIGs

Punjab and Haryana HC stays Punjab govt’s order on IGPs demotion to DIGs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2023 10:30 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed a Punjab government order with which five officers of the rank of inspector general of police were demoted to deputy-inspectors general of police

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed a Punjab government order with which five officers of the rank of inspector general of police (IGPs) were demoted to deputy inspectors-general of police (DIGs).

These three officers had challenged Punjab government orders of their reversion as DIGs. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
These three officers had challenged Punjab government orders of their reversion as DIGs. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The high court bench of justice Pankaj Jain passed the order in respect of three such officers, K B Singh, Surinder Kumar Kalia and Gursharan Singh Sandhu. Singh and Kalia have been superannuated, only Sandhu is currently serving. Detailed order is awaited.

These three officers had challenged Punjab government orders of their reversion as DIGs. It was argued that only reason assigned in the order passed was that their reversion was ordered so that November 2, 2018 orders of high court in a seniority dispute, are not violated.

They had argued that the seniority of the petitioners would remain unaffected even after the exercise were given effect to. As per that order only, even if the seniority is altered the serving officers viz-a-viz their rank have been protected, it was argued. The government had ordered the reversion of five IGPs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out