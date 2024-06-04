 Punjab Lok Sabha trends: Congress takes early lead in seven of 13 seats - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Lok Sabha trends: Congress takes early lead in seven of 13 seats

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 11:51 AM IST

AAP candidates leading in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur. The SAD was ahead in Bathinda, while two Independents took the lead in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot.

The Congress took an early lead in Punjab on Tuesday, going ahead in seven of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the border state followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in three, Independents in two and the Shiromani Akali Dal in one.

Electoral officials and polling agents at a counting centre in Amritsar on Tuesday. The Congress took an early lead in Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Electoral officials and polling agents at a counting centre in Amritsar on Tuesday. The Congress took an early lead in Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Congress, which won eight seats in 2019, was leading in Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala constituencies, according to Election Commission trends at 11.30am.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The AAP candidates were leading in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur. The SAD was ahead in Bathinda, while two Independents took the lead in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot.

Among the candidates, former chief minister Charanjit Channi of the Congress was leading his nearest rival, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku, by 78,981 votes in Jalandhar, while former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was ahead of Dinesh Babbu of the BJP in Gurdaspur by 15,581 votes.

In Ludhiana, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was leading against BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu by 4,200 votes.

In Patiala and Ferozepur, Congress candidates Dr Dharamvir Gandhi and Sher Singh Ghubaya were locked in close battles with their rivals.

In Sangrur, AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is a minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, also took an early lead over sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann and Sukhpal Khaira of the Congress.

In Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot, jailed radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of former Prime Minister India Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, were leading.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Lok Sabha trends: Congress takes early lead in seven of 13 seats
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement