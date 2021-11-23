Punjab Open Ladies Championship: Over 100 golfers to vie for top honours at Chandigarh Golf Club

Over 100 golfers will be competing in the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Championship 2021 to be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens from November 23 to 25. The event stands as one of the biggest amateur tournaments as it grooms and prepares potential women golfers. Golfers like Aditi Ashok, who hogged the limelight with her dashing performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, had also participated in the Punjab Open Ladies Championship in the past. It is part of the ladies’ golf tour which is held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities of India. In the three-day tournament, a cut is applied after the first two days. “It is a proud moment for the Chandigarh Golf Club that the Punjab Open Ladies Championship is being held with phenomenal participation. Due to the pandemic, a lot of time was lost. It is great to have so many women golfers keen on taking the course and going for the title,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of Chandigarh Golf Club. While golfer as young as eight-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat will be seen in action, 84-year-old Gurbinder Johl will also be taking part in the competition.

Ashu Bachitter, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “We have seen golfers like Aditi Ashok in action during the tournament in the past. Today she is India’s top woman golfer. This tournament is a perfect platform for aspiring women golfers. We are hoping to witness tremendous sporting tussle on the field during the event.” Arvind Bajaj, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club course, will do the ceremonial tee-off on November 23. Meanwhile, the minister of agriculture, Punjab, Randeep Singh Nabha will be the chief guest for the event.