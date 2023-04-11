Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LoP Partap Bajwa seeks CBI probe into claims made in video involving Punjab AG

LoP Partap Bajwa seeks CBI probe into claims made in video involving Punjab AG

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2023 01:53 AM IST

The leader of opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, in a letter to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Monday demanded that Vinod Ghai be removed as the state’s AG

The leader of opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the claims made in a video put out by a Delhi female advocate involving her younger sister and Punjab advocate general, Vinod Ghai.

The 30-minute video was put out on YouTube on Sunday afternoon by the Delhi lawyer, whose younger sister is an associate of Ghai for nearly four years.

She is not associated with the AG office but is one of the lawyers dealing with the private practice of Ghai.

In the video, the Delhi lawyer alleged that Ghai had an “extramarital affair” with her younger sister and that her family was being threatened as they are opposed to it. After the video was shared on social media, by Monday morning rumours started doing the rounds of Ghai’s resignation. However, the Punjab government, in a tweet in the afternoon, referring to one such online portal, said that it was ‘fake’ news.

Bajwa’s letter stated that the Delhi advocate has made “startling revelations regarding the conduct” of the advocate general, which needs to be investigated.

“(If true) these facts are not a mere commission of offence but also involve blatant and glaring acts of abuse of authority involving all sorts of shameful acts against a lady by intimidating her family,” the letter claimed.

The Delhi lawyer, when contacted, admitted to putting out the video and said that so far, she has not taken it up with the police or authorities. “After the video was put out, my sister contacted us and said that she has snapped all ties with Ghai. If at some point we feel threatened, we will fight it legally,” the Delhi lawyer said.

Ghai and Delhi lawyer’s younger sister did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

