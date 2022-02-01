Punjab polls | 85 file nominations in Ludhiana

On the penultimate day of filing nominations for the Punjab assembly polls, 85 candidates, including sitting MLAs, former cabinet ministers, first timers, covering candidates, and Independents submitted their papers on Monday.

Among those who submitted their papers were Rakesh Pandey and Kuldeep Vaid, sitting MLAs and Congress candidates from Ludhiana North and Gill constituency, respectively. Former deputy leader of opposition and sitting Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, former cabinet ministers and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Hira Singh Gabria from Ludhiana South also filed their papers. AAP candidates Daljit Singh alias Bhola Grewal from Ludhiana East, Gurpreet Gogi from Ludhiana West, and Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana Central among others.

From Ludhiana West, SAD candidate Grewal, BJP candidate advocate Bikram Sidhu and AAP candidate Gogi filed their nominations. Grewal’s son Hiteshinder Singh, Sidhu’s wife Gurvinder Kaur and Gogi’s wife Sukhchain Kaur filed nominations as their covering candidates.

Grewal, 72, has movable assets worth ₹26 lakh and immovable assets including properties worth ₹3 crore. He is facing three criminal cases for staging protests.BJP’s Sidhu, 50, owns immovable assets worth ₹2 crore, including a Mercedes Benz worth ₹50 lakh. Sidhu’s wife has assets worth ₹1. 24 crore and she owns a Ford Endeavour worth ₹34 lakh. He has properties worth ₹4.4 crore, while his wife has immovable assets worth ₹5.70 crore.

Meanwhile, turncoat Congress leader and AAP candidate Gogi has movable assets worth ₹1.29 crore including .25 bore pistol, 12 bore gun and 315 bore rifle. He has immovable assets worth ₹3.5 crore. An FIR is lodged against Gogi at the RPF police station, Ludhiana, for entering railway authority premises.

From Ludhiana North, six-time MLA and Congress candidate MLA Rakesh Pandey submitted the nomination papers and Madan Lal Bagga submitted his papers as AAP candidate, while Aman Kumar filed papers as Bagga’s covering candidate. Ripu Daman, also known as RD Sharma filed the second set of papers and Suman Sharma filed nominations as his covering candidate.Former deputy leader of Opposition and sitting AAP MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke filed nomination papers from Jagraon. Manuke’s former colleague, Congress candidate Jagtar Hissowal and BJP’s Kanwar Narinder Singh also filed nominations from the segment. Their respective covering candidates also filed their papers.

From Ludhiana South, former cabinet minister Hira Singh Gabria filed his nominations as the SAD-BSP candidate and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina filed papers as the AAP candidate. Gabria’s son Rakhwinder Singh Gabria and Chhina’s husband Harpret Singh filed their papers as covering candidates.

Gurpreet Singh of the BJP, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh of the AAP and Jasdeep Kaur of SAD-BSP filed their nominations to contest from Khanna. Kirandeep Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur filed their papers as covering candidates of Gurpreet Singh and Jasdeep Kaur, respectively.

Jagtar Singh Dyalpura of AAP, Rupinder Singh Raja Gill of the Congress and Varinder Singh Sekhon of SAD (Amritsar), filed their nominations from Samrala. Gill is the son of former cabinet minister Karam Singh Gill and his wife Harjeet Kaur filed papers as his covering candidate, while Dyalpura’s wife Pinderjeet Kaur is his covering candidate.

In Sahnewal constituency, Hardeep Singh Mundiyan filed the papers as the AAP candidate and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son-in-law Vikram Singh Bajwa submitted his nominations as the Congress candidate. Jorawar Singh filed his papers as the covering candidate of Mundiyan.

AAP candidate Daljit Singh, also known as Bhola Grewal and BJP-PLC candidate Jagmohan Sharma filed the nominations from Ludhiana East. Their wives filed papers as covering candidates.

In Ludhiana Central, Ashok Prashar Pappi filed nominations as the AAP candidate and his wife Meenu Prashar as his covering candidate. SAD-BSP candidate Pritpal Singh Pali also filed his papers with his wife Rajinder Kaur as his covering candidate.

Sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid filed nominations as the congress candidate from Gill constituency and Balbir Singh of the CPI (M) also filed his nominations from the segment. Vaid’s son Harkarandeep Singh Vaid is his covering candidate.

Amar Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party filed from Payal, while AAP candidate Hakam Singh Thekedar submitted his nominations from the Raikot constituency. Among others who filed their nominations were Independent candidates and leaders from little-known parties.

Karwal, Bains’ wife file papers in Atam Nagar

Once a close aide of Lok Insaaf party (LIP) chief and sitting MLA Simarjit Bains, Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal filed his nominations from Atam Nagar. SAD-BSP candidate Harish Rai Dhanda and BJP-PLC candidate Prem Mittal also submitted the nominations on Monday.

Three days after Bains filed his nomination papers through a proposer, his wife Surinder Kaur filed nominations as his covering candidate from the Atam Nagar constituency. AAP candidate Kulwant Sidhu submitted a second set of nominations, while Harkirat Singh filed papers as an Independent candidate.

Last day to submit nominations today

As many as 164 candidates, including covering candidates and Independents, have submitted the nominations so far. February 1 is the last day for submitting nominations.