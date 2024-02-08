Punjab RERA chairman resigns

Punjab real estate regulatory authority (RERA) chairman Satya Gopal tendered his resignation on Wednesday which was subsequently accepted by the state government. Punjab real estate regulatory authority (RERA) chairman Satya Gopal tendered his resignation on Wednesday which was subsequently accepted by the state government. (HT File)

The 1988-batch IAS officer was appointed to the post in December 2022 for a period of five years. The reason behind his resignation is not clear yet. Repeated attempts to reach him evoked no response.

A top government official confirmed that Gopal’s resignation had been accepted, however, no one has been appointed in his place so far.

He had previously served as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, besides holding other important portfolios.