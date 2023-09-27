Punjab: Six women injured as fire breaks out in chemical factory in Mohali

At least six women working in a chemical factory were injured when a massive fire broke out in the Kurali area of Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said. Smoke billowing from the chemical factory in Kurali focal point in Mohali district on Wednesday afternoon. (Video grab)

The women were rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali.

Several fire tenders are at the factory trying to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!