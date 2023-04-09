Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Over 700 athletes participate in centre for excellence trials

Ludhiana: Over 700 athletes participate in centre for excellence trials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The centre for excellence trials for athletics and weightlifting were held at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium while trials for different events of boxing were held at Malerkotla road, Khanna

As many as 700 athletes participated in trials held for the selection of players for the centre for excellence under the Punjab State Institute of Sports.

Aspiring sportsperson during centre for excellence trials at Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Aspiring sportsperson during centre for excellence trials at Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The trials for athletics and weightlifting were held at Guru Nanak Stadium while the trials for different events of boxing were held at Malerkotla road, Khanna. District sports officer Ravinder Singh said the players will be selected for different sporting events in U-14, U-17 and U-19(girls and boys).

Giving out details, the district sports officer said the trials of gymnastics and basketball were held at Guru Nanak stadium while the trials for hockey, handball, swimming, and cycling were held at Punjab Agriculture University.

The trials for judo were held at the multipurpose hall of the Punjab sports department while the trials for volleyball took place at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athletics boxing cycling hockey khanna selection swimming + 5 more
athletics boxing cycling hockey khanna selection swimming + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out