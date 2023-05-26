Punjab proposes to replace regular medical officers with empanelled doctors in Primary Health Centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics

The state health department has proposed to replace regular MBBS doctors of the PCMS (Punjab Civil Medical Services) cadre with empanelled doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), including those 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in rural areas, which were upgraded from PHCs. Earlier there were 422 PHCs in Punjab but out of them 400 were upgraded into AACs. (Representational Photo)

MBBS doctors roped in by state government on incentive-basis as empanelled doctors are not paid any fixed remuneration but get an incentive of ₹50 per consultation.

Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party government engaged the empanelled doctors to work only in AACs, as it did not sanction any regular posts . Later, government upgraded 400 PHCs into AACs .

However, the government is now mulling to deploy empanelled doctors at regular posts by shifting the regular doctors of AACs to secondary healthcare institutes.

The department is considering to shift these regular medical officers at vacant posts in secondary health care institutes, which include district, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHC). The empanelled doctors are already working at some AACs getting paid ₹50 per consultation.

The proposal to replace regular medical officers with empanelled doctors was discussed in a meeting between director, Health Services and civil surgeons on Wednesday. The directions were also issued to all civil surgeons to share the number of medical officers and name of secondary health care institutes, where they want to relocate them in their respective district.

There are 607 regular posts of medical officers at 422 PHCs in Punjab. Out of it, state government has converted around 400 PHCs into AACs.

An official of the health department, requesting anonymity, said, “The department is planning to relocate the medical officers at secondary health care institutes as the emergency services were jeopardised at these facilities after they doctors were entrusted with only the job of running out patient departments (OPDs) at PHCs converted into AACs. Earlier these medical officers were also performing emergency services at nearby sub-divisional hospitals and CHCs on rotation basis along with their OPD duties at PHCs. The move will also jeopardise national health programmes, outreach vaccination or other camps in villages as these are also being run by these medical officers.” A civil surgeon, who attended the meeting, said, “ We have been directed to immediately share details of the healthcare facilities where the medical officers can be shifted to,”

The Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) Association, an organisation of regular doctors, has expressed concern that the movebto replace regular medical officers with empanelled doctors “will abolish regular posts in rural areas,”

Dr Akhil Sarin, PCMSA state president said, “Government should clarify that it is not abolishing the existing posts of MOs at PHCs-AACs and they will be sent back to their parent station in near future. Besides, required tenure of the rural service needed for the PG courses of MOs will also be affected with this exercise. The government should also clarify what will happen to their required tenure of three years if they were shifted to secondary health care as the majority of them are located in urban areas,” he added.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, director health, said, “It is just a proposal as of now. Everything will be taken care of when the policy is framed.”

