Punjab: VB arrests clerk for disproportionate assets

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Nov 27, 2024 08:54 AM IST

A Punjab vigilance bureau official said that the disproportionate assets had been categorised as illicit wealth under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a clerk posted at the office of the registrar of births and deaths here for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused is a clerk at the office of the registrar of births and deaths in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. (HT File)
The accused is a clerk at the office of the registrar of births and deaths in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Gobind Nagar, was found to have incurred expenditures amounting to 1.23 crore during the period from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2016.

However, his total income during this period was only 88.15 lakh, leaving an unexplained expenditure of 34.98 lakh, the VB spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the disproportionate assets had been categorised as illicit wealth under the Prevention of Corruption Act under which a case had been registered against the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar range.

