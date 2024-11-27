Punjab: VB arrests clerk for disproportionate assets

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a clerk posted at the office of the registrar of births and deaths here for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused is a clerk at the office of the registrar of births and deaths in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Gobind Nagar, was found to have incurred expenditures amounting to ₹1.23 crore during the period from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2016.

However, his total income during this period was only ₹88.15 lakh, leaving an unexplained expenditure of ₹34.98 lakh, the VB spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the disproportionate assets had been categorised as illicit wealth under the Prevention of Corruption Act under which a case had been registered against the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar range.