Raise in duty on imported apples: HP’s fruit growers pin hopes on Modi’s Shimla visit
Fruit growers from the hill state, who have for long been demanding a raise in import duties on apples amid dipping market share, are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement to this effect during his visit to Shimla on May 31.
“Apple growers have been constantly demanding that central and state governments raise duty on imported apples. It is imported to India from 44 countries across the world, but the ones eating into our profits the most are from Chile and Iran. Not just fruit growers from Himachal, but also those from Jammu & Kashmir, Uttrakhand and other apple-growing states are facing huge losses,” said Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit, Vegetables and Flower Growers’ Association, Himachal Pradesh.
“The association has also submitted a memorandum to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Modi had made lofty promises to fruit growers ahead of assembly elections. But, nothing was done at the ground level,” said Chauhan.
A total of 2.84 crore apple boxes was produced this year against last year’s 3.43 crore and around one lakh metric tonnes had been kept in cold stores as well as controlled atmospheric stores in Chandigarh, Kundli, Sonepat , Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
But, the growers faced a major hit, as they were forced to sell the stored apples at cheap prices. “Cheap imports from Iran have killed the market for conventional cold-stored apples from Himachal and Kashmir and controlled atmosphere stored apples, making the trade inviable and non-remunerative,” said Lokinder Singh Bisht, president of the PGA Progressive Growers’ Association.
For the last two years, home-grown apples have been facing stiff competition from duty-free fruits being imported from Iran under India‘s Free Trade Agreement. Large consignments of apples are also shipped to ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra, while some are routed to markets in north India through the Attari-Wagah border.
Despite numerous representations to the Centre by orchardists in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, duty-free import of fruits has not been rolled back. The CM had also recently asked the Union government to raise the duty on apple import.
The ₹6,0000 crore apple market is the source of sustenance for around 1.75 lakh families in Himachal. The fruit is grown in seven of HP’s 12 districts with Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur being the largest producers.
PM Modi will be in Shimla on May 31 to celebrate the eight anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance Government. He will hold a roadshow; virtually interact with beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes and later address a rally from the ridge ground on May 31.
-
Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters
Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation will take the help of tax and legal departments. Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019. According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.
-
Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of AAryan Khanand a few others.
-
Green cover: Specific trees to be planted on different stretches of Prayagraj roads
Major roads of Sangam city will be identified with specific varieties of trees. As part of an ambitious project, Prayagraj Development Authority has identified different roads and intersections of the city where specific species of trees would be planted to boost green cover. PDA has identified 23 such spans of roads across the city.
-
Mumbai man duped of ₹1.57 crore in cryptocurrency mining fraud
Mumbai: A 36-year-old Malabar Hill resident has been duped of ₹1.57 crore in fraudulent cryptocurrency investment. The accused used a fake website to trap the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill in the investment scheme. Malabar Hill police have registered a case. In October 2021, the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill befriended the accused over the internet. Since October 2021 the complainant invested 2.83 lakh Australian dollars (equivalent to ₹1.53 crore),” said a police officer.
-
Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor
Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics