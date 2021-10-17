Randhawa demands probe by HC judge into Singhu murder

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday demanded an inquiry from a sitting high court judge to find out the actual causes of lynching of a man at Singhu Border on Friday.

Randhawa said this is a sensitive issue which relates to the religious beliefs of the people and is also associated with the farmers who had been peacefully protesting from almost a year against the draconian farm laws of Union government. “At this crucial juncture, it was important to identify anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments and defaming the farmers’ agitation.”

Being a home minister of the state, the deputy chief minister categorically mentioned that the Haryana government as well as the police could not disassociate itself from this incident as the responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the state government concerned.