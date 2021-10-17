Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Randhawa demands probe by HC judge into Singhu murder
chandigarh news

Randhawa demands probe by HC judge into Singhu murder

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday demanded an inquiry from a sitting high court judge to find out the actual causes of lynching of a man at Singhu Border on Friday
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday demanded an inquiry from a sitting high court judge to find out the actual causes of lynching of a man at Singhu Border on Friday.

Randhawa said this is a sensitive issue which relates to the religious beliefs of the people and is also associated with the farmers who had been peacefully protesting from almost a year against the draconian farm laws of Union government. “At this crucial juncture, it was important to identify anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments and defaming the farmers’ agitation.”

Being a home minister of the state, the deputy chief minister categorically mentioned that the Haryana government as well as the police could not disassociate itself from this incident as the responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the state government concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out