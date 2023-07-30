Swearing-in ceremony of 3 new Himachal high court judges on July 31

Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi, and Rakesh Kainthla have been appointed as Himachal Pradesh high court judges. The Department of Justice, Government of India, issued a notification in this regard and the swearing in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhawan on Monday. The Department of Justice, Government of India, issued a notification in this regard and the swearing in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Born in 1968, Ranjan Sharma and hails from Dharamshala, Kangra. He did his schooling from Dharmshala Government School and was awarded a gold medal in LLB from Rohatak University. He was enrolled as an advocate in December 1991 and designated as senior advocate in March 2019. He was also appointed as the additional advocate general twice in 2008 and 2018. Ranjan Sharma has practiced in different fields of law.

Bipin Chander Negi was born in Shong village, Kinnaur. He did his schooling from St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Delhi Public School RK Puram, New Delhi. Thereafter, he did his BA Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and LLB from HP University, Shimla. He was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1994 and designated as senior advocate in 2015. Negi has practiced in different fields of law.

Rakesh Kainthla was born on May 23, 1968 in Shimla. He did his schooling from DAV School, Lakkar Bazaar, and graduated from Government College, Sanjauli. He pursued LLB from HPU, Shimla. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1991 and practiced in different fields of law. Kainthla topped Himachal Judicial Service Examination in 1995 and later Limited Competitive Examination of Judicial Officers in 2010 and was appointed as additional district and sessions judge. He has served as a judicial officer in the different civil and sessions division in Himachal Pradesh. Before elevation as judge of HP High Court, Kainthla was posted as district and sessions judge, Mandi.

