Resolve farmers’ issues: Sukhbir to Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2024 09:22 AM IST

“Our party is a long-standing champion of farmers’ rights and has always stood by them. The party fully supports their right to peaceful democratic protest. The SAD government had implemented facilities for the farm sector, including free power and many other measures,” said Sukhbir. He issued an appeal to the government at the Centre to resolve the issues raised by the farmers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday issued an appeal to the government at the Centre to resolve the issues raised by the farmers.

“Our party is a long-standing champion of farmers’ rights and has always stood by them. The party fully supports their right to peaceful democratic protest. The SAD government had implemented facilities for the farm sector, including free power and many other measures,” said Sukhbir.

He demanded that AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann must honour their commitment to give MSP on 17 crops, including wheat and paddy, as promised by them to farmers earlier.

“These two AAP leaders must stop double-crossing farmers as they had done during the last agitation,” he added, asking the Centre and the Punjab government to find a peaceful resolution of farmers’ demands through negotiations.

