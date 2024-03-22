Rewari blast toll rises to eight

The death toll in the Rewari boiler blast rose to eight on Thursday, after three more persons succumbed to their injuries, said the police. Nearly 40 workers suffered burn injuries in the explosion incident that took place at the factory located in the Dharuhera area of Rewari on March 16. (Getty Images)

The deceased, Deva Nand, 22 and Amarjeet, 35, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak and a Delhi hospital respectively. The third deceased was also admitted in Delhi hospital.

As many as 12 other workers are still hospitalised at PGIMS, Rohtak and other workers are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where the condition of some is said to be critical.

Dharuhera station house officer Jagdish Chander said that out of 12 workers, admitted in PGIMS, three are in the intensive care unit and doctors are making a full effort to save them.

Five workers had died on Wednesday.

“A total of 39 workers suffered burn injuries in the blast. A case against the factory owner, manager and contractor has been registered on the complaint of the workers but no arrest has been made so far. A team led by Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav is probing the incident,” the SHO said.

Since the names of the owner, manager and contractor were not mentioned by the workers in the police complaint, the factory papers were being checked to find out their names, he added.

CM Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed the committee to submit its report within a stipulated time besides asking the Rewari DC to ensure proper treatment of all injured.

Dharuhera police on Sunday, had registered a case against a contractor and others in connection with the explosion based on a complaint filed by an Uttar Pradesh labourer Raj Kumar.

The CM had, on Wednesday, also announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast case and ₹50,000 to ₹ 2 lakh to those injured based on the percentage of injuries.

Parveen Kumar, 22, the nephew of Rajesh, 35, who died on Tuesday night, alleged that the factory had little to no safety and concern for the labourers.

Lifelong India Pvt Ltd general manager Subhash Rana said the incident took place due to a short circuit. He said that the workers were given safety gear and they had installed dust collectors to protect labourers from diseases.