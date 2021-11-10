Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rising prices of raw material: Ludhiana industrialists hold silent protest
Rising prices of raw material: Ludhiana industrialists hold silent protest

Protesting over the rising prices of raw material, representatives of different industrial associations from Ludhiana staged an hour-long silent protest on Day-8 of the stir on Tuesday
Ludhiana industrialists protesting against the rising prices of raw materials on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Standing outside the office of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) on Gill Road, the protesters put masks on their mouths during the agitation and later raised slogans.

The industry is seeking the formation of a regulatory commission to control inflation. Representatives of different industrial sectors, including bicycle, hosiery, and textile, said, “The government has been acknowledging that the industry is the backbone of the economy, but no steps are being taken to bring relief at a time when the skyrocketing prices of raw material, especially that of steel, has brought several units to the brink of collapse.”

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular said they will rope in other industrial organisations and raise the agitation to the “next level” is their demand was not fulfilled.

“Closure of units will also result in large-scale unemployment,” warned Kular.

