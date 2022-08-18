Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In a worrying statistic, as many as four people lost their lives in different road accidents across the city on Monday.
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment.
The victim’s father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son’s motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
In another road mishap, a tipper trolley hit a 35-year-old woman at Rahon road, killing her on the spot. The victim was identified as Sushila Devi of Rahon Road.
Her brother, Sunny, in the police complaint, said he saw the rashly-driven tipper ram into his sister as he was returning home from work. The complainant said he could not see the driver, who fled from the spot.
Police, on being informed, impounded the vehicle, but are yet to arrest the accused driver.
In the third accident case, a 30-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a truck causing fatal injuries near Evergreen Palace, Chandigarh road. The victim, Manpreet Singh, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The driver, meanwhile, did not stop the truck and fled. Police have booked an unidentified truck driver following the complaint of Gurmel Singh, the deceased’s father and a resident of Laton Dana village.
Gurmel, in his complaint, said that he and his son were riding separate bikes when the unidentified truck driver hit his son, grievously injuring him.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man died in an accident near Dhanansu cycle valley. The victim, Raj Kumar of Focal Point was carrying a few iron rods in his truck which broke down in the middle of the road.
As he was repairing the truck while lying under the vehicle, another heavy truck hit his vehicle from the rear end, following which he was crushed under it. The accused, Rohit Kumar of Ropar, is yet to be arrested.
-
Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in.
-
Family friend in net for killing Delhi woman, her daughter-in-law
New Delhi: A day after a 70-year-old woman and hBimla Devi's48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. The semi-decomposed bodies of Bimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai were found early on Tuesday by Dolly's sons, Shashank Rai, 26, and Sarthak Rai, 24.
-
Under financial stress, Ludhiana jail warden held for stealing mobile phone on passenger train
A commissionerate police constable was arrested by Railway Police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a railway technician on a passenger train. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Giddarbaha, Muktsar, was deputed as a jail warden. The complainant, Ajay Kumar, said he was travelling as a coach attendant on the Dadar Express on August 15 and had plugged in his phone for charging.
-
Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party. As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981.
-
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics