Robbers strike at finance firm’s office in Ludhiana, flee after manager raises alarm
Three masked men attempted to rob the office of a finance company’s office in Raikot on Saturday.
The manager of the firm, Randhir Singh, said that the robbers asked him to handover the keys of the almirah to them. When he resisted, the accused opened fire in the air, and then hit him with the handle of the pistol,injuring him. After Singh raised the alarm, the accused fled.
The robbers’ aides were keeping watch outside the office, he added. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 379B (snatching), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.
SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab, says Supreme Court orders not being implemented
The Haryana government is considering filing a contempt of court petition against neighbouring Punjab for not implementing the Supreme Court's January 15, 2002, and June 4, 2004, orders to complete the remaining portion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. On April 5, the state assembly had passed a resolution during a special one-day session asking the Centre to take measures for the construction of the SYL canal in compliance with apex court directions.
Ludhiana | 3 of gang held for ATM fraud, 31 cards recovered
Two days after a woman's debit card was swapped with a fake one at an ATM on Sua Road, three men were arrested on Sunday. While Harminder Singh of New Aman Nagar, Ranbir Singh of Kabir Nagar and Hardeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar have been arrested, their aide Ajay Kumar is on the run. On April 14, the complainant, Suman Pandey of Giaspura, 32, had trouble withdrawing cash from an ATM.
Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity recorded seven new Covid infections on Sunday, though no new cases were reported from Panchkula. As many as five infections were detected in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was reported in any of the three jurisdictions. On Saturday, three cases had surfaced in Chandigarh and no case was reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali eight.
Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
A 25-year-old man was killed after Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali's bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend's birthday party when the mishap took place. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.
In Ludhiana zoo, coolers, ice slabs help animals beat the heat
Coolers, ice slabs, and juicy fruits are helping animals beat the heat at the Tiger Safari Zoo near Amaltas village. With the mercury already climbing to 40C, the coolers and ice slabs have been unboxed much earlier than usual. The humble herbivores have not been forgotten and are being served glucose water to help them stay hydrated, zoo in-charge Narinder Singh says.
