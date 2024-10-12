Roll back new appointment rules: Tarigami

Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) general secretary and MLA-elect Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday expressed concern over the new orders regarding appointments and service matters by the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG), days before the formation of a new legislature and cabinet. Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami (HT Photo)

The CPI(M) leader said these actions undermine the significance of the upcoming legislature and cabinet, which are expected to be formed soon.

Tarigami said that since 2018, J&K has been under Centre’s rule and such orders should have been issued in previous years. He questioned the timing of the LG’s decisions, suggesting that these matters should have been left for the elected representatives to handle.

He termed the orders unwarranted and called for their immediate rollback.