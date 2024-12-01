Roundabout | In Jalandhar where nooks & crannies have cultural tales to tell

Every city has its share of glory in one way or the other but Jalandhar perhaps can boast of scoring far above the others. This old city, even in times before partition of the country with its greater Muslim population, could proudly look Lahore, the dream city of undivided Punjab, in the eye as if to say we have a long legacy of heritage. Surrounded by ancient temples and sufi “dargahs”, it has a long tradition of music with the grand Hari Wallabh Sangeet Sammelan established here in 1875. The famous Sham Churasi Gharana of classical music also took root in the region. The 20th century singing legends, like KL Saigal and Master Madan, had their beginning here and Jagjit Singh, the ghazal star, also came all the way from Ganganagar for his bachelor’s course at the DAV College. What is heartening that our dear “Seth sahib” continues with his literary journey and editorial journey in his 80s. Much to learn from this wizard, with a pen in hand, of shehar Jalandhar! (Suresh Seth)

City of writers and poets

With the radio station; the hub of Punjabi, Hindi and English newspapers and later the television station, the city enjoyed the status of being the cultural capital post 1947. Many uprooted by the partition made it their home. My journeys to this coveted city started in the early 70’s with friends like Gurcharan Singh Channi, Harjit Singh and poet Sohan Singh Misha calling there to anchor small programmes on TV and radio and in the bargain I learned about the literary legends and culture of the city. I had learned quickly in my journey as a journalist that to write about a city, the best source would be a literary figure well entrenched in the that place. So, one of my most memorable trips to Jalandhar was with the giant of a Hindi poet, Kumar Vikal- a mentor to a generation, for a guide. He told me that in the evening he would be taking me to the home of a writer Suresh Seth who knew the city like the back of his hand. Soon we were in the Green Avenue near the bus stand. And lo! it was a memorable evening with the two sharing a drink as I wide-eyed listened to unforgettable literary tales of celebrated writers like Upendranath Ashq, story writer Mohan Rakesh and poet Sudarshan Fakir. Vikal, whose family had migrated from Rawalpindi to Ludhiana, had spent time in looking after the new branch of The Lahore Bookshop of Ludhiana, set up in the Mai Hiranwali Gate. Seth had had just published a nostalgic book on his dear city called “Shehar Wahi Hai” in which he recalled the grand tales of Ashq, Rakesh, Vikal, Fakir and others and lamented the fact that they had left the city for greener pastures in Mumbai, “Dilli” or Allahabad.

Always a second time

And last week after some 35 years, I was driving with Vinod Khanna of the Readers and Righters Society in the Chandigarh tricity, also with roots in "Jalandhar shehar", to attend the launch of a thick volume on Suresh Seth and his writings, put together by Pathankot's famous poet Saili Baljit. In the old days such books were called "Abhinandan Granth". What followed was an amazing warm function in a city hotel with all its writers, eminent persons and and students mentored by Seth, besides his warm family. It will take time for me to complete reading this delightful collection. Also there are many delightful anecdotes gleaned from Jalandhar's cultural history. But just a few words from Seth's repertoire as a teaser for the next time: "As I look back at my city, a carnival of memories passes through my thoughts in which memories pass of friends, like Balraj Joshi, Kumar Vikal and Indranath Madan, and merry evenings which I yet have yet to chronicle.

