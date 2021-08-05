Row over heritage structure: SGPC task force, Sikh activists clash at Golden Temple construction site

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and some Sikh activists clashed on Wednesday at the construction site of jora ghar (where shoes are kept) in the Golden Temple complex where remains of an old building structure were found during excavation recently.

On Wednesday, Sikh Sadbhawna Dal head and former Golden Temple hazuri ragi Baldev Singh Wadala sent an 11-member jatha to the site to oppose the ongoing construction work through Heritage Street but police stopped them midway.

They were apprehending that the structure declared as ‘historic’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may be damaged due to the construction work being carried out by the Kar Sewa volunteers. But when 5-6 of the activists managed to reach the site to lodge their protest, the SGPC task force employees thrashed them. Turbans of the activists were also tossed in the melee.

The SGPC employees also snatched and damaged the cameras and mobile phones of journalists covering the scuffle. A woman reporter of a web channel alleged that the SGPC men misbehaved with her and snatched her mobile phone and did not return it.

When informed about the development, a group led by Wadala started marching towards the site but was stopped by the police.

On this, they sat on a dharna there. “The administration assured us that the work will be stopped in view of the historic importance of the structure till final decision is not taken on its preservation. But the work is going on unabated. We will keep on sending our jathas till the work is not stopped,” said Wadala.

“If the sangat (devotees) starts gathering at the site to oppose the ongoing construction and the situation turns out of control, the administration will be responsible,” he added.

Also, Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira held a meeting with representatives of the Sikh Sadbhawna Dal to break the impasse, but to no avail.

“The portion of the site where the structure was found is left untouched and the work is going on in the rest of the area. The heritage structure will not be damaged,” said Khaira.