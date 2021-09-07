Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Row over sale of prime land in Ludhiana: BJP leader stages dharna
Vineetpal Singh Monga handed over a memorandum to the DC’s office, alleging that the 3.75-acre property was sold in connivance with land mafia, causing loss worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore. (HT Photo)
Row over sale of prime land in Ludhiana: BJP leader stages dharna

BJP leader Vineetpal Singh Monga alleged that prime land in Ludhiana’s Model Town Extension area, estimated to be worth 350 crore, was sold for a mere 98 crore by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Alleging a scam in the sale of a prime chunk of land in Model Town Extension area, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader sat on dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, demanding a CBI and vigilance probe into the matter.

BJP leader Vineetpal Singh Monga alleged that the prime land, estimated to be worth 350 crore, was sold for a mere 98 crore by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

He handed over a memorandum to the office, alleging that the 3.75-acre property was sold in connivance with land mafia, causing loss worth over 250 crore.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had recently refuted the allegations, while maintaining that the land’s reserve price was fixed by a deputy commissioner-led panel.

However, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma had rebutted the claim and said that only rates for residential plots and built-up booths in Model Town Extension were fixed by the panel.

Monga said, “Now the cat is out of the bag. The contradictory statements of LIT chairman and DC indicate a murky deal. A high-level probe should be initiated to get into the depth of the matter.”

Story Saved
